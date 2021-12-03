Leeds United linked with Real Madrid striker- Good option for Bielsa?

Kolkata, December 3: Leeds United’s search for a new striker could lead them to Real Madrid as according to the latest rumours, outcast attacker Mariano Diaz is attracting interest from the Premier League side.
The continued absence of Patrick Bamford this season has left The Peacocks with a real lack of fire in the attacking line.
So, reasonably, they are being linked with January moves for strikers who would compete with Bamford in the number nine role.
The
28-year-old
who
has
failed
to
make
a
grade
at
Bernabeu
is
now
reportedly
one
of
the
options
they
are
closely
monitoring.
Struggling time at Bernabeu
Diaz rejoined Real in the summer of 2018 following a one-year stint with Lyon. But, his second stint so far also has panned out like the first one. He has struggled to establish himself in the starting line-up and mostly played as the second fiddle to Karim Benzema, coming off the bench. He has managed just 52 appearances since return while scoring just six times, mostly serving as a backup. This season again manager Carlo Ancelotti has hardly called him upon, with the striker making just one La Liga appearance.
Transfer rumours
Diaz is reportedly frustrated with the lack of opportunities and ready to leave the club in January. Madrid are unlikely to stand in his way with the club reportedly seeking a fee close to €10 million. Apart from Leeds, Sevilla also reportedly have shown interest in him.
A good option for Leeds?
Leeds have used the likes of Rodrigo Moreno, Daniel James and young Joe Gelhardt in the number 9 role but none of them has been convincing so far. Considering Diaz's stint with Lyon where he scored 21 goals, the French international could be a viable cost-effective option for Bielsa. His versatility to play anywhere across the frontline could also provide Bielsa tactical flexibility which could provide Leeds fresh support in the offensive third.