Leeds United want Tottenham Hotspur defender, a good deal?

Bengaluru, July 30: If reports in England are to be believed, newly-promoted Leeds United are preparing a raid on Tottenham Hotspur as Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is believed to be keen on working with his compatriot Juan Foyth. It is claimed that the Whites want the 22-year-old Argentine international at Elland Road regardless of whether they can manage to bring Ben White back to the club or not.
It is claimed that Brighton and Hove Albion are more than pleased with White's progress on loan at Leeds but are not willing to sell him to a team who could be their relegation rivals next campaign. Therefore, Foyth was initially seen as a backup target if they fail to land White but as per the latest reports, Bielsa wants Foyth regardless of what happens with White.
Will Foyth be a good signing for Leeds? We will try to analyze this in the article.
Foyth's situation at Spurs
Since signing for Spurs back in 2017, Foyth has only managed 32 appearances till date for the Lilywhites and things do not look promising for him right now at North London under Jose Mourinho. Since the Portuguese maestro took over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Foyth has played just three games for the club and he has not started a match for the club since December 28, when Mourinho hauled him off at half-time of their 2-2 draw at Norwich.
The versatile defender has even seen 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga move ahead of him in the pecking order. Therefore, it is not hard to see that Mourinho is not a big fan of the Argentine defender who relies more on his technical abilities rather than his physical attributes.
So, the situation just could not be better for Leeds as the Argentine should be available for the right price and the presence of Marcelo Bielsa, an Argentine icon, means Foyth should be more than happy to witch his allegiance to Elland Road.
Style of play
Foyth is a technically gifted footballer who is also blessed with a tremendous amount of versatility. He is comfortable as a central defender, as a right-back and can also slot in at number six thanks to his technical abilities and ability on the ball.
At 6'2", he is not the best in the air and his physique is not what we expect from a central defender. But, the 22-year-old looks tailor-made for a manager like Marcelo Bielsa under whose tutelage Ben White, who was not deemed good enough by Brighton, made such an impression that he is wanted by the likes of Premier League champions Liverpool.
Foyth has a number of similar attributes to White and should also excel under Bielsa. There is a reason why Foyth, despite being a bit-part player for Spurs over the last three years, has 10 international caps for Argentina to his name already and under the right manager, he would certainly do well.
Can be a big boost for Leeds' ambitions
Leeds have done a remarkable job to get themselves back to the top tier of English football after a long wait of 16 years but the job is only half done as the next season would be ten times harder to what they experienced this campaign. With football being no exception to the worldwide impact of the pandemic in terms of finances, Leeds' task becomes even harder.
They need to add quality but quality comes for a price and in such a scenario, it is not easy to get the right players. Foyth not only offers a great deal of value to Leeds in such a strange transfer market, but his versatility would also give them plenty of options tactically and we all know how much of an astute tactician Bielsa is.
He is one of the managers who inspired a whole new generation of managers like Mauricio Pochettino, Pep Guardiola and many more and it is time that the Premier League finally experiences the eccentric Argentine gaffer. We have to wait and see how much of an impact he can have in the Premier League but with players like Foyth, things would certainly become a bit easier for the 65-year-old.