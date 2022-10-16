Football
Leeds v Arsenal clash suspended due to technical issues following power cut

By Peter Thompson

London, Oct. 16: Sunday's Premier League clash between Leeds United and leaders Arsenal was suspended soon after it started due to technical issues following a power cut at Elland Road.

The game had only been under way for a couple of minutes when referee Chris Kavanagh brought it to a halt, having lost contact with the VAR and also being unable to use goal-line technology.

Following a lengthy spell on the field attempting to keep warm, both sets of players were told to return to the dressing rooms by referee Kavanagh.

Leeds tweeted: "The game is temporarily suspended, after a power cut causes issues with the referee's communications systems."

Arsenal arrived in Yorkshire looking for a seventh consecutive win in all competitions to go four points clear ahead of second-placed Manchester City's trip to Liverpool later in the day.

Story first published: Sunday, October 16, 2022, 19:10 [IST]
