Leicester City to hand Rodgers huge transfer war chest

Bengaluru, March 1: Leicester City will back Brendan Rodgers with a bumper transfer-kitty as per reports in England.
The 46-year-old Foxes boss is expected get up to a huge £200million over his three-year contract at the King Power.
And starting this summer the ex-Liverpool boss is ready to target the likes of £40million striker Callum Wilson in the rebuilding process after Claude Puel’s reign.
Rodgers cost £6million to land from Celtic and his new club Leicester will continue to splash the cash after getting their number one target. He will get the fund to build on a team that currently has England stars Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell James Maddison and Demarai Gray.
Filip Benkovic is highly rated by Rodgers from their time working together at Celtic and the Croatia centre-back will be a big part of his first-team plans next season. But there will be other arrivals too and Jamie Vardy is likely to receive support in attack if Rodgers finds the right striker.
Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney also has admirers in the Premier League, with Chilwell attracting interest from Manchester City and we might get to see the young Scotsman in England. But Rodgers will be looking to keep the core of his talent at the club and will only add to it.
After fending off interest in Harry Maguire in the summer, there is hope he will stay and be a key defender in the Rodgers era which will be a tough ask for the Foxes considering he is likely to remain a wanted man in the summer too.
Maddison has also been tracked by Tottenham as Christian Eriksen’s new deal has not been agreed - but he is also the type of player Rodgers wants in his team.
Rodgers spent almost £300million during his time at Liverpool and has been credited with unearthing world-class talent which he did do at Anfield.
Philippe Coutinho arrived from Inter Milan for £8.5million in 2013 and left last season to Barcelona in a worth £142million and Rodgers deserves the plaudits for that.
Raheem Sterling, Joe Gomez, Jordan Henderson all owe a lot to the former Liverpool boss but there were also some big money flops during his time at the Merseyside club.