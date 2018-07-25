Leicester City join host of clubs in race for Danny Ings

Bengaluru, July 25: As Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp wants to cut out several players from the squad to eliminate the overloading, English striker Danny Ings’ bell has probably rung.
Several Premier League clubs are eyeing on the 26-year-old striker while 90min reported that the 2015/16 Premier League champions Leicester City are preparing to put a strong bid for him. In addition, the report also claimed that Southampton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United have the interest on the English striker.
According to some reports, Liverpool has valued £20 million for Ings who has played only 25 matches for The Reds since joining in 2015 summer from Burnley. In the last season, Ings appeared in 14 games for the club, including eight Premier League appearances, and was able to score only one goal.
Ings’ present contract with the Anfield will run till the end of 2019/20 season but it seems like the end is very near.
Ings made his professional debut in October 2009 for AFC Bournemouth. After making 30 appearances and also spending at Dorchester Town for a few months loan, Ings left Bournemouth in 2011 summer and joined Burnley.
Before joining at Liverpool, the 5’10” tall striker appeared in 130 matches for Burnley where he scored 43 goals. However, he has been hardly recognised in Liverpool due to several injuries in the first two seasons. Now, his time might end soon in the club as Klopp has decided to cut short the squad.
Klopp told the club’s website, “In the end, it makes no sense to have 35 players in the squad because developing players means they have to feel needed; they need to see 'in this or this situation, I can play in the team’ and all that stuff. I am pretty sure a few things will happen, but exactly what, time will show."
It is the busy summer for the German manager who has already signed Guinean central midfielder Naby Keita, Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho, Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri and the Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson.
Similarly, few old players have been already out from the squad through loans and releasing clauses and few are on the way, including Ings.