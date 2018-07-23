Leicester City reject bid for World Cup star Musa

Bengaluru, July 23: Leicester City have turned down a £12 million offer for Nigerian striker Ahmed Musa, according to reports in England.
The bid came from Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, but the Foxes are keen on recouping £16.6m they spent on the 25-year-old two years ago, according to the English media.
The former CSKA Moscow attacker has struggled to settle in the Premier League, netting just twice in his 21 appearances for Leicester.
A return to the Russian club on loan last season saw him score six times in just ten games. But the Foxes are willing offload the attacker after a decent World Cup campaign with Nigeria, if any club can match their initial outlay for Musa.
The Super Eagles were knocked out at the group stage, despite his stunning brace against Iceland.
The Nigerian could be joined out the exit door by fellow striker Islam Slimani, who has attracted interested from former club Sporting Lisbon.
The 30-year-old Algerian has also struggled to perform at the King Power Stadium, having joined Leicester two summers ago after the club's Premier League success in 2016.
While Musa is expected to leave permanently, Slimani has be linked with just a loan move to Portugal, having spent last season at Newcastle.
Should the pair leave, it would be fifth departure for the Foxes so far, including Riyad Mahrez's £60m mega-move to Manchester City.
The Foxes are also facing a fight to keep their star keeper Kasper Schmeichel at the club with Chelsea and Roma strongly monitoring the Dane.
Roma are in the hunt for a new keeper after letting Alisson Becker join Liverpool for a world record fee for a keeper while Chelsea are looking to replace Thibaut Courtois who looks to have his heart set on a move to Real Madrid.
The Foxes, however, have already signed a decent replacement for the Dane already in Danny Ward who made his move from Liverpool last week.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.