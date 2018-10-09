Leicester City target Liverpool outcast Nathaniel Clyne

Bengaluru, October 9: England right-back Nathaniel Clyne is a target for Leicester City after coming back from his injury-wrecked time at Liverpool.
The 27-year-old missed most of last season with a back problem and has lost his place to youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold. Hence, the Foxes are lining up a move for the out of favour Liverpool defender in the January transfer window.
Clyne has one year left on his Anfield contract and may consider a move to help regain his place in the England national team.
Even though Clyne is no longer a first choice at Anfield, Liverpool would still make a profit on the £12.5million they paid Southampton in 2015 considering their business of late.
Leicester want competition for Portuguese defender Ricardo Pereira who has done a tremendous job so far at the King Power Stadium.
Premier League winner Danny Simpson is out of the picture under Claude Puel right now and could be sold if the Foxes land Clyne.
Pereira made a mark as he scored in the 2-1 defeat to Everton, his first goal since a summer switch from Porto.
Before his injury scare, Clyne was a regular for Liverpool after impressing at Southampton. He was also a mainstay in the England national side alongside Kyle Walker but all that is distant history right now.
With youngster Alexander-Arnold impressing highly at Anfield, Clyne needs to move on in order to revive his career and Leicester could be a good option for the Englishman.
If he decides to move on, many other clubs might also register their interest in him and he must decide his future considering his first-team chances which in the case of Leicester City, is not the best.