Leicester City want Celtic ace Callum McGregor, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Feb 24: Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is said to be preparing a move for Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor in the summer. The Northern Irish manager tried to reunite with the 26-year-old at the King Power last summer as well but his bid was knocked back by his former employers.
However, it is strongly reported that he is keen on making his second attempt to lure the Scotsman to the south of the border this summer.
However, it is strongly reported that he is keen on making his second attempt to lure the Scotsman to the south of the border this summer.
As per reports in England, Leicester City are bracing themselves for a mega offer from Manchester United for their priced asset James Maddison. The English international could well be on his way to Old Trafford for a fee close to £80m. However, they are preparing to bring in McGregor in at King Power regardless of Maddison's future at the club and that is the way it should be.
McGregor is one of the very best players in the Scottish Premiership and Rodgers knows him inside out from his time at Celtic Park. He is just 26 years of age and very much deserves a step up in his career having achieved everything he could at Celtic. And, Leicester City would certainly be a great option for him thanks to Rodgers' presence at King Power.
There is a massive gap in the level of the Scottish Premiership and the Premier League and most players in the Premiership are not suitable to take such a big leap but McGregor certainly has a decent chance of succeeding in the Premier League as well. He is just the kind of player who would thrive at Leicester City and in the Premier League thanks to his unique qualities.
The biggest quality of the Scotsman is his adaptability and versatility. He is capable of playing in any position in midfield and even on the flanks. He has even been used in a left-back position and has thrived there as well. He could well be the next James Milner of the Premier League. And, the 26-year-old is blessed with tremendous energy and natural fitness as well which makes him a great player to have in the squad.
McGregor might not become an automatic choice at Leicester City but with his hunger and determination, he cannot be completely ruled off as well. The Scotsman is expected to cost around £25m and for that fee, he is certainly a risk that can be taken considering Rodgers knows what the player is capable of producing.