Leicester City want former Premier League flop, a good deal?

Bengaluru, February 15: If reports in England are to be believed, Leicester City are interested in the services of former Premier League flop Florian Thauvin. The 28-year-old's contract with Marseille is up for expiry in the summer of 2021 which means he would be available for nothing and the Foxes view him as an alternative to Cengiz Under.
They signed the Turkish international on loan from Roma this season and also have an option to make the switch permanent for around £22 million. But, it is believed that the Foxes are not completely convinced over the capabilities of the 23-year-old with him struggling to break into their first team.
The fleet-footed winger has been limited to just 235 minutes of first team football in the Premier League and is yet to open his account and it is believed that Brendan Rodgers has no plans to make his deal a permanent one.
A player of Thauvin's caliber and that too on a free transfer would be an absolute steal as the 28-year-old has what it takes to help Leicester City reach the next level. While Thauvin's prior record in the Premier League was really horrendous, the Foxes should keep in mind that one bad spell should not define a player's career.
The World Cup winner with France made just 13 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United in the 2015-16 season and failed to score or assist in that time before he re-signed for Marseille just six months into his maiden campaign.
His miserable stint at St James' Park is a notable warning sign that needs taking into consideration but the Foxes still should take a chance considering the fact that Thauvin would be a free agent and can save them millions that could be invested in other areas of the pitch.
Since re-signing for Les Phoceens after his poor spell with Newcastle, Thauvin has racked up 50 goals in 118 appearances for the club while also assisting a total of 39 goals. He has been one of the best and most consistent players in Ligue 1 and has done enough to earn a second chance at a bigger stage.
A technically gifted player who is dangerous in the final third and is equally capable of scoring himself or setting up his teammates, will certainly improve the Leicester City starting XI.
A move to King Power, where he would be surrounded by superior attacking players to his former Newcastle teammates, as a more experienced and mature talent, though, would give the France international an opportunity for redemption in the peak years of his career.
He is still only 28 years of age and plenty of football left in him. On a free transfer, Thauvin would be an absolute no-brainer for Leicester City.