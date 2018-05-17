Leicester City and West Ham want Manchester City's Roberts

Bengaluru, May 17: Leicester City and West Ham United are chasing Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts, according to reports.
The Manchester City winger is on loan at Celtic and will return to his parent club after Saturday’s Scottish Cup final against Motherwell.
The 21-year-old has been at Celtic for over two years and both Premier League clubs will make their move when the transfer window opens as per reports in England.
Roberts is valued at around £15million and Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers would love the winger at the club next season, but it looks unlikely with strong interest south of the border.
The attacker spoke to the Scottish Sun recently and admitted his future remains unclear.
He said: “We’ll see. I’m just focused on finishing the last few games of the season on a high, like I did last season, and get the trophies we’re aiming for.
“Then I’ll go on holiday and we’ll see where it takes me from there, start the season fresh again and hopefully be injury-free.”
Roberts signed for Manchester City from Fulham when Manuel Pellegrini was in charge of the club and was immediately shipped out on loan after Guardiola appeared at the helm.
Despite doing a brilliant job at Celtic over the past two seasons, Guardiola is hesitant to give the youngster a chance which is surprising to say the least.
The Foxes were close to landing Roberts in January as part of a deal to take Riyad Mahrez to the Etihad and the same deal could be revived this summer putting Claude Puel’s side in pole-position to land the England Under-20 star.
Meanwhile, West Ham United are also keen add more quality to their squad in the summer after another average season.
David Moyes' contract expired on Sunday (May 13) and it was yesterday announced that West Ham will hire a new manager ahead of the next season.
Moyes could be replaced by Shakhtar Donetsk coach Paulo Fonseca who met co-chairman David Sullivan on Monday (May 14).
Unai Emery who left Paris Saint-Germain this month is keen to work in the Premier League, but will need convincing about a move to the London Stadium especially considering how the West Ham hierarchy treat the managers.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.