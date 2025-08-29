Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Schedule, Teams, Full List of Matches, Live Streaming and Telecast - All You Need To Know

Football Leicester City Sacks Manager Amandine Miquel As WSL Season Approaches Leicester City has dismissed manager Amandine Miquel and assistant Amaury Messuwe as they prepare for the upcoming WSL season. The club aims for a fresh start despite last season's best finish. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

Leicester City has decided to part ways with their manager, Amandine Miquel, and assistant manager, Amaury Messuwe. This decision is effective immediately. Miquel, who took charge before the 2024-25 season, led the team to a 10th-place finish in the Women's Super League. Despite this achievement, Leicester has chosen to pursue a new direction for the upcoming season.

The club expressed gratitude towards Miquel and Messuwe for their dedication and professionalism during their tenure. "We would like to thank Amandine and Amaury for their hard work and professionalism during their time with the club, and we wish them both the very best in their future endeavours," stated Leicester City.

As Leicester prepares for the new Women's Super League campaign, they will face Manchester United on September 7. Following this match, they are set to play against Liverpool and Chelsea. The team continues its preparations under the guidance of the existing coaching staff while awaiting the appointment of a new manager.

Miquel's leadership saw Leicester earn 20 points from 22 matches last season, finishing significantly ahead of relegated Crystal Palace by 10 points. However, despite this progress, the club has opted for a change in leadership as they gear up for future challenges.

The club is currently in the process of finding a new manager for LCFC Women. An update will be provided once this process is complete. Meanwhile, preparations for the upcoming season continue under the supervision of the wider coaching team.