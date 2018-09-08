Football

Germany's Leroy Sane confirms birth of daughter with partner

Posted By: OPTA
Leroy Sane, Manchester City and Germany winger
Berlin, September 8: Leroy Sane has confirmed his partner has given birth to a daughter.

The Manchester City and Germany star left the national team camp on Friday after meeting with coach Joachim Loew, with the German Football Association (DFB) citing "personal reasons".

There were initial suggestions of a falling-out involving Sane, who has struggled to earn a spot in City's starting XI this season despite shining under Pep Guardiola in 2017-18.

However, it was later reported Sane's girlfriend Candice Brook had gone into labour and the winger says mum and baby are both well.

"Incredibly happy to let you know about the birth of my daughter last night," he tweeted on Saturday. "Mother and child are doing fine.

"Special thank you to Germany and my coach Jogi Low for letting me leave to be at my daughter's birth. Of course I'll keep my fingers crossed for the team tomorrow!"

Sane's daughter has been named Rio Stella, his father Souleymane Sane told Bild.

Germany face Peru in a friendly match on Sunday.

Earlier, Sane was left out of Germany's squad for the FIFA World Cup 2018. The Manchester City winger was one of four names to be cut from the provisional group, along with Bernd Leno, Jonathan Tah and Nils Petersen.

Loew explained it was a "very close decision" between Sane and Bayer Leverkusen's Julian Brandt, who ultimately got the nod, adding that Sane, "has not arrived in international matches yet".

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
