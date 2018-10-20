Football

Levante adds pressure on Real Madrid with 2-1 win

By
Madrid, October 20: Jose Luis Morales put Levante ahead in the seventh minute after a defensive slip from Raphael Varane while Roger Marti doubled the lead in the 13th from the penalty spot after a handball by Varane, with the spot-kick awarded after consultation with the video assistant referee (VAR) as Levante beat Real Madrid 2-1.

Real Madrid created a number of chances down the other end but hit the woodwork three times and had a strike by Marco Asensio ruled out by VAR for offside and early in the second half they broke an unwanted club record of 464 minutes without scoring.

Marcelo finally snapped their long spell without a goal by smashing into the net midway through the second half, scoring the club's first goal in 482 minutes, but despite creating more chances which saw Karim Benzema hit the woodwork and Mariano having a goal ruled out, Real could not find an equaliser.

Real are fifth in the La Liga standings, three points behind leaders Alaves. Champions Barcelona play at home to second-placed Sevilla later on Saturday (October 20).

    Saturday, October 20, 2018, 19:33 [IST]
