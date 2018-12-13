Football

Lewandowski finishes Champions League group stage as top scorer

By Opta
Lewandowski-Cropped

Amsterdam, December 13: Robert Lewandowski finished as the Champions League group stage's top scorer, interrupting the duopoly enjoyed by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lewandowski's double in Bayern Munich's thrilling 3-3 draw at Ajax, which secured top spot in Group E for the Bundesliga champions, took his tally for the competition to eight, two more than Barcelona star Messi.

It marks only the second time since 2010-11 that neither Ronaldo nor Messi has topped the scoring charts at the end of the group stage, Luiz Adriano having found the net nine times in 2014-15.

Lewandowski is joint-second in the list of Bundesliga top scorers this season, one behind Borussia Dortmund talisman Paco Alcacer and Eintracht Frankfurt's Luka Jovic.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 4:50 [IST]
