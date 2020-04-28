Football
Ligue 1 season ended due to coronavirus pandemic

By Peter Thompson

Paris, April 28: The 2019-20 Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 seasons were brought to a sudden end due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

French prime minister Edouard Philippe announced in a speech to the National Assembly that professional football will not be able to resume before September.

That means the 2019-20 campaign is over, with the next domestic fixtures coming at the start of the 2020-21 season.

No announcement was made with regards to what it means for the titles, European places or relegation and promotion, with the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) expected to make a decision during their next meeting.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 19:40 [IST]
