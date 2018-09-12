Like father, like son: George and Timothy Weah play on same day

New York, September 12: George Weah rolled back the years with an appearance for Liberia on the same day son Timothy turned out for the United States.
Weah - the first non-European to win the Ballon d'Or during a spectacular career that included spells at Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan - was sworn in as Liberia's president at the start of the year.
However, the 51-year-old was offered the chance to pull on the boots again to mark the retirement of the number 14 shirt he famously wore for his country.
Playing against Nigeria, Weah featured for the majority of the friendly fixture but was unable to prevent Liberia slipping to a 2-1 defeat in Monrovia.
He was named FIFA World Player of the Year back in 1995
At the age of 51, Liberia’s George Weah returned to international action in a friendly against Nigeria yesterday pic.twitter.com/gEZEZzFJTT— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 12, 2018
There was better news for the other Weah in action, though, as teenager Timothy helped USA record a 1-0 triumph over Mexico.
Tyler Adams scored his maiden international goal, his 71st-minute effort lifting USA to their first win against Mexico since April 2015.
Mexico had appeared the better of two understrength sides at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
However, the visitors were reduced to 10 men with 23 minutes remaining after Angel Zaldivar was sent off.
That moment swung the game in USA's favour, and Adams' nice finish proved to be the match-winner on the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.
Mexico, under interim coach Ricardo Ferretti, made the better start and only USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen denied them a 16th-minute lead.
Edson Alvarez beat his marker to a corner, but his powerful header was tipped over by Steffen.
Diego Lainez, who caused USA plenty of problems throughout the first half, almost set up Mexico's opener eight minutes before the break.
The exciting winger produced some wonderful skill down the right before his cutback was eventually cleared.
USA improved slightly to begin the second half, while Matt Miazga and Lainez came face-to-face to bring some life to the encounter after the hour-mark.
Moments later, Mexico were reduced to 10 men when Zaldivar was sent off for a dreadful challenge on Wil Trapp.
USA only needed four minutes to make the most of their numerical advantage.
Antonee Robinson, introduced off the bench, provided a nice cross from the left, Adams completing his run from midfield with a clinical side-footed finish.