Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Messi given three-month Argentina ban for accusing CONMEBOL of 'corruption'

By Ryan Benson
Lionel Messi given Argentina ban
Lionel Messi given Argentina ban

London, August 3: Lionel Messi has been handed a three-month ban from international football for accusing South America's governing body CONMEBOL of "corruption" during the Copa America.

Barcelona star Messi was sent off, along with aggressor Gary Medel, after an altercation as Argentina beat Chile 2-1 in the competition's third-place play-off last month, the referee's decision appearing especially curious as he did not look back at the footage on the pitch-side VAR monitor.

After the match, Messi did not appear with his team-mates to collect a medal, sparking questioning from reporters.

Messi explained his snub of the ceremony as not wanting to "be part of this corruption, this lack of respect towards the whole Copa".

He also blasted the officiating at the competition following Argentina's semi-final loss to hosts Brazil, before then suggesting referees and the VAR would favour Tite's men against Peru in the final, which the Selecao won 3-1.

As punishment for his outbursts, Messi is to serve a three-month suspension from Friday's announcement, ruling him out of Argentina matches until November.

That means he will miss friendlies against Chile, Mexico and Germany, while Messi has also been fined $50,000.

CONMEBOL has given the forward seven days to appeal the sanctions.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 4:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue