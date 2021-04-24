Football
Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle: Willock strikes late to clinch a point

By David Lynch
Mohamed Salah
Joe Willock struck in injury time to earn the Magpies a deserved point after Callum Wilson's equaliser had been ruled out.

London, April 24: Newcastle United scored an injury-time equaliser as they took a crucial step toward Premier League safety by drawing 1-1 with Liverpool.

In a game characterised by wasteful finishing from Jurgen Klopp's men, Mohamed Salah's third-minute strike looked enough to move them back into the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

But, after seeing a Callum Wilson equaliser harshly ruled out for handball by VAR at the death, the Magpies finally got their goal as Joe Willock thrashed home late on.

Newcastle now sit nine points clear of the relegation zone as a result of a recent recovery that looks certain to preserve their top-flight status.

Story first published: Saturday, April 24, 2021, 19:10 [IST]
