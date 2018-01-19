Liverpool admit defeat to Bayern in pursuit of Goretzka

Bengaluru, January 19: Liverpool are increasingly resigned to missing out to Bayern Munich in the race for Leon Goretzka.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has been working hard to persuade his compatriot Goretzka to make the move to the Premier League this summer but it now appears like the Merseyside club believe that the German midfield dynamo will don Bayern colours next season.
The 22-year-old is coming to the end of his contract with Schalke and has so far resisted all offers to sign a new deal with his club.
Liverpool have made several approaches to the midfielder who is able to join another club this summer as a free agent.
However, reports claim that Klopp and his Anfield bosses now fear they are going to fail in their attempts to bring the German international to Merseyside.
Manchester United are another Premier League club who have shown an interest in snapping up the highly-rated player.
Arsenal have also been linked with the German sensation on numerous occasions.
German giants Bayern now appear to be on the verge of winning the chase for his signature.
Bayern have been in close contact with Goretzka and his advisers over the past two months and have made it clear they believe he can be an important player for them.
It seems the midfielder has decided it would be better to stay in the Bundesliga than make the move to England.
Goretzka is yet to make a final decision over his future, but there are claims in Germany that he will make an announcement by the end of the month.
Even Bayern themselves are not aware whether their advances have been successful, but Liverpool seem resigned to their fate.
Bayern director Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “You only have an agreement when the contract is signed and the player passed the medical tests. We are not that far yet.
“Now the player has to decide, I heard the decision will be made within the next days so before the end of January.“