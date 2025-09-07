US Open 2025 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Football Liverpool's Gareth Taylor Highlights Positives Despite Heavy Merseyside Derby Defeat To Everton Liverpool's head coach Gareth Taylor remains optimistic despite a heavy defeat to Everton in the Women's Super League. He noted his team's strong performance before conceding goals and highlighted areas for improvement. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 22:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Gareth Taylor, the new head coach of Liverpool, expressed satisfaction with his team's performance despite their significant loss to Everton in the Women's Super League opener at Anfield. Liverpool initially took the lead in the 12th minute through Cornelia Kapocs. However, Ornella Vignola's hat-trick on her debut for Everton turned the game around. Everton's captain, Katja Snoeijs, scored just before half-time, securing a strong start for Brian Sorensen's team.

Everton's victory marked their first comeback win in a WSL match after conceding first in 27 games. Their last such victory was against Reading in April 2023. The Toffees are now unbeaten in their last three league matches, with their previous longer streak being four games between April and May 2024.

The spotlight was on Vignola, who joined Everton from Granada in July. She made an impressive debut by scoring a hat-trick and leading her team in shots on target (three), touches in the opposition box (four), and aerial duels won (two). Sorensen praised her pre-season form, stating, "She's been looking so good. That is the reason she started today."

Despite Liverpool's defeat, Taylor remained optimistic about his team's performance. He noted that they played well for most of the first half and had several scoring opportunities. "We hit the bar once, post twice," he said, highlighting missed chances that could have changed the game's outcome.

Liverpool has not won any of their last eight Merseyside derbies, drawing six and losing two. Three of these losses were consecutive against Everton. Taylor acknowledged that games can quickly slip away but felt his team showed control during parts of the match.

Looking ahead, Liverpool will face Leicester City next Sunday. Meanwhile, Everton will play Tottenham at Goodison Park for their home debut this season.

Taylor emphasised areas for improvement: "There are a lot of things to improve, and we need to get better." He stressed the importance of fitness and seizing opportunities to turn performances into wins.