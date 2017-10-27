Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hails young forward Ben Woodburn

Bengaluru, October 27: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that Ben Woodburn could reach the highest level following the starlet’s decision to sign a contract extension.
The 18-year-old Liverpool academy graduate has penned an improved long-term deal with the Reds. Woodburn has enjoyed a stunning year which has seen him make his Liverpool debut, become the club's youngest ever scorer and net for the senior team of Wales on his international debut.
Liverpool boss Klopp is delighted that the youngster has committed his future on Merseyside and he is confident Woodburn can now kick on and become a star for club and country.
Klopp said: “This is brilliant news, although without sounding complacent about it, it is absolutely not a surprise.
“Ben knows how committed we are to him and he and his family know this is the best environment for him to grow, learn more and become even better and better.
“What a talent this young man is.
“We don’t call him the Prince of Wales for nothing, although judging by his facial expression when we do he would probably be happy if we stopped with this!
“Ben is that perfect balance of talent and attitude. One of either is OK - to fulfil your potential at the very highest level you need to have the maximum of both.
“I like that he is prepared to be patient. He has already had some big playing moments, for Liverpool and of course Wales.
“It’s quite poetic that Ben signs this contract on the same day that Rhian Brewster scores another hat-trick for the England U17s in a World Cup semi-final against Brazil. I love this.”
Woodburn has only featured once for the Reds so far this season, coming on at half-time in their Carabao Cup defeat to Leicester last month. The wonderkid will hope to be involved more regularly over the coming weeks.