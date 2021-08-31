Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson signs new contract

Liverpool, August 31: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new contract with the Premier League club.
The England midfielder, who had two years left on his previous deal, has agreed to an extension that will reportedly run until the end of the 2024-25 season.
Henderson has spent 10 years at Liverpool since joining from Sunderland and captained Jurgen Klopp's side to Champions League glory in 2019 before leading them to a first top-flight title in 30 years in 2019-20.
"I'm obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I've already been on here," Henderson told Liverpool's website.
"It's amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold.
"I'm in a different place, of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in. I've learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I've got to thank a lot of people for that.
"I've loved every minute of it; even when I look back at the tough times, I was still enjoying being a part of this football club. The longer I can do that, the better for me really. I want to be here as long as possible, I've always said that.
"To continue this journey is incredible for me and my family, and I hope the fans and the club feel the same way."
Henderson, 31, has made 394 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, winning five trophies in total in his decade at Anfield.
He was named the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year after guiding Liverpool to Premier League glory in 2019-20.
"Every year is the same, every year is the biggest challenge, the biggest season ahead. I feel as hungry as ever," he said.
"I feel as hungry as I did when I first walked in 10 years ago, to prove to people that I deserve to be at this football club and give absolutely everything every single day for the badge, for the fans and for each other in this building.
"If we do that, I feel as though we've got a good chance of being successful."