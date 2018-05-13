Liverpool could lose U-17 World Cup hero Rhian Brewster if he doesn't sign a professional contract

Bengaluru, May 13: Liverpool are in danger of losing one of their top talents and the problem could be related to him not having signed a single contract. Rhian Brewster, who won the FIFA Under-17 World Cup and the golden boot in the same tournament last year, plays for Liverpool as a scholar. Liverpool have extended his scholarship and that has resulted in them being able to retain him for another year. The Reds will quickly have to get him to sign a new contract as interest from other clubs could see him leave Anfield.
The biggest interest is not coming from the Premier League but from Bundesliga. Several German clubs have already lured British talents like Jadon Sancho, Oliver Burke and Ademola Lookman by buying them from clubs or signing them on loan.
Though there are reports that RB Leipzig are interested in the 18-year-old forward, there are stronger reports suggesting Borussia Moenchengladbach have already made an approach for the youngster. Liverpool are seriously concerned and are weighing up options of reporting Moenchengladbach for an illegal approach.
Liverpool are considering reporting Borussia Mönchengladbach for an illegal approach to Rhian Brewster. (Telegraph)— Anfield Express (@AnfieldExpress) May 12, 2018
Liverpool's concerns are true since the German club’s sporting director, Max Eberl, recently mentioned in an interview that all German teams are tracking English players who were born around the year 2000.
"We follow every English national game - under-16, under-17 and so on - and we know every top player in England," he told the Times.
"They develop great players. That age group 2000 in England, you could take every player. It's unbelievable. For me, they're the best in the world in that age group."
Apart from Moenchengladbach, there are other teams like Tottenham Hotspur who seem to want Brewster as well. The talented striker is free to sign a contract with anyone as soon as his scholarship year ends in 2019. Till then, he is not allowed to speak to any clubs in the Premier League or in Europe.
Though there were talks of him being loaned out to Celtic for a season to gain some experience, it might be prudent for Liverpool to ensure he signs a professional contract before sending him elsewhere. There is also a possibility of making him sign a contract and then loaning him to Rangers FC where Steven Gerrard is now the manager. Brewster played under Gerrard at Liverpool till an injury curtailed his season.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.