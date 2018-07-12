Liverpool could lose Wijnaldum to Fenerbahce

Bengaluru, July 12: Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum could be planning for a shock exit from Anfield after the recent transfers made by the Reds, according to reports in England.
The Dutchman is said to be unhappy that he'll be behind in the pecking order at Anfield after the club signed Naby Keita and Fabinho to bolster their midfield ranks. And Turkish source A Spor, says the former Newcastle man has been given the green light to join his old boss at Fenerbahce.
Wijnaldum played 33 matches last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists. He did a decent job for Liverpool in the last couple of years whenever he was called on, but his role is likely to be given to newly-signed Keita as per reports which has made the Dutchman concerned about his future.
If he makes the move to Fenerbahce, he would be reunited with his former PSV boss Philip Cocu under whom he excelled in Eredivisie.
Fenerbahce have recently appointed Phillip Cocu as their new boss and they are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer and will give him the freedom to sign his favourite players.
Cocu was the man who made Wijnaldum his captain at PSV Eindhoven during their time together in Holland. He is looking to complete his transfer business early with the Turkish club due to compete in the Champions League playoff rounds before the season kicks off next month.
It remains to be seen what Liverpool’s stance on Wijnaldum as the Dutchman is still under contract with the Reds until 2021. Despite Keita and Fabinho arriving on Merseyside, Jurgen Klopp has lost Emre Can in midfield with the German joining Juventus after refusing to sign a new deal, and may be hesitant over another midfielder departing.
Liverpool, meanwhile are believed to be closing in on the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri from relegated Stoke City. However, recent reports have quashed the rumours of the Reds being interested in Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala.
