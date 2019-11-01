Football
Alexander-Arnold motivated by dream of becoming Liverpool captain

By Daniel Lewis
Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool, November 1: Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted he has "always dreamed" of captaining Liverpool and cannot see himself playing for another club.

The 21-year-old is in line to make his 100th appearance for the club in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa, a little over three years on from making his senior debut.

He has gone on to become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's plans and was named on the 30-man shortlist for the 2019 Ballon d'Or following an impressive 12 months.

But ahead of a potential milestone outing for his boyhood club, Alexander-Arnold has another personal ambition to achieve.

"I am not shy in saying that is a dream for me," he told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Whether it comes true or not is not up to me - I don't pick who is captain.

"But that is something I would love to do one day. Captaining Liverpool is something I have always dreamed of and it is something that motivates me.

"I have always been a Liverpool player, Liverpool has always been my home. I have never thought about changing clubs.

"I always thought Liverpool was destined to be my club. When I grew up, the dream was always to play for Liverpool. Now I am living the dream and I can't see that changing."

Alexander-Arnold became the youngest player to start two consecutive Champions League finals when Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0 in June.

And the England international has thanked boss Klopp for making him the player he is.

"He is someone who really made me who I am today," he said. "He has pushed me to get better on a day-to-day basis. He has given me so many opportunities, I could never repay him."

Story first published: Friday, November 1, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
