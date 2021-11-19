Liverpool eye La Liga star, a good deal?

Kolkata, November 19: As per reports in England, Liverpool are actively looking at the transfer market to bolster their attacking ranks and prepare for the future.
The trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are not finished yet and in fact they are all still very much at the peak of their powers, but the Reds are keen on building for the future.
And the grapevine is that , Villarreal winger Arnaut Danjuma has been identified as a perfect addition to the Reds' attack with Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who specialises in football transfers confirming the Reds' interest in the Dutchman.
Liverpool have blessed with one of the most unique and gifted attacking trios of the modern generation in the form of Salah, Firmino and Mane and they have helped the Reds reclaim their status in English and European football.
But, Jurgen Klopp's side have often struggled when any of the three is missing. With the arrival of Diogo Jota last summer, the issue has somewhat been resolved, but Liverpool are still no match to Chelsea and Manchester City in terms of depth and quality up front and signings like Danjuma can change the equation.
The Dutch international joined Villarreal only last summer from Championship side Bournemouth following a sensational season with the Cherries. He scored 17 goals and assisted eight for Bournemouth last campaign and has managed to keep up his form despite stepping up to La Liga from the second tier of English football. He has seven goals and two assists for the Yellow Submarine this season in 15 games across all competitions and more often than not, has been unplayable thanks to his incredible pace, technique and ability to take players on for fun.
Danjuma has a lot in common with Liverpool star Mane and if he can keep up his progress, the Dutchman can certainly achieve similar heights. With a frame of 5 ft 10 in and a solid build, the Dutchman can be a tricky customer to deal with. He not only boasts an excellent technique on the ball coupled with jaw-dropping dribbling ability but also does not lack in the physical department with the ability to outmuscle defenders as well.
The 24-year-old is one of the leading players in Europe this season in terms of shots attempted and successful dribbles per game and that shows that his appetite to make a difference.
Liverpool usually target players before they reach their peak and Danjuma's peak is yet to be reached. And, the 24-year-old looks like a typical Liverpool target too. Under a manager like Jurgen Klopp, Danjuma can truly explode and become one of the most feared wingers in world football.