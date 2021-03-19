Liverpool eyeing Norway international as Wijnaldum replacement: A good move for the Reds?

Bengaluru, March 19: Liverpool have had success with signings players from relegated Premier League sides in recent years and Jurgen Klopp could follow the same route once again this year as according to reports, the Reds are considering a summer move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.
The 23-year-old Norway midfielder is reportedly almost sure to leave Bramall Lane as the Blades face up to a likely relegation from the Premier League. With Georginio Wijnaldum likely to leave with his contract's end this summer Berge is said to be have been identified as a realistic target for the Anfield based side.
Berge's Premier League career so far
Berge joined Sheffield United from Genk in the January transfer window of 2020 for approximately £22 million- a club-record fee for the Blades. He impressed in his early days at Bramall Lane as Sheffield finished in ninth place. He continued his good form this term also however has not played since December after being forced to undergo leg surgery. He has played in 14 matches for the Yorkshire outfit this term, netting one goal and providing one assist in all competitions.
Playing as a central midfielder, Berge has surely influenced the game at both ends in his limited game-time so far. He has averaged 1.2 tackles, 1.4 clearances, 0.8 shots, 0.9 key passes 1.5 dribbles and a passing success rate of 85.8% per 90 minutes in the Premier League which speaks the volume about his performance.
Clubs linked
Not only Liverpool, as per rumours West Ham and Aston Villa are also seriously interested in getting him. The Hammers were one of the interested suitors before he joined the Blades. With David Moyes in desperate need of more quality competition in the middle of the park, the interest could again resurface.
A good replacement of Wijnaldum?
Berge is capable of operating in the deep-lying role or further forward, with his ability to break up play and create from deep which is quite similar to Wijnaldum. Although, he needs to work on improving his productivity in the attacking third. But given the youngster still has age on his side and potentially available for a fee of around £20 million, it certainly makes sense for the Reds to target the young midfielder.