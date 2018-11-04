Liverpool flop Lazar Markovic likely to leave Anfield in January transfer

London, Nov 4: Liverpool flop Lazar Markovic could leave the Anfield side for nothing in January as the Klopp management is ready to cut the deadwood from the squad in order to make space on their wage bill.
Markovic moved to Anfield in 2014 under Rodgers, however, since then has failed to maintain a squad role. He has managed only 19 Premier League appearances in four years, spending four loan spells in four different clubs with Fenerbahce, Sporting, Hull, Anderlecht. With spells away from Liverpool haven't helped him recapture his form, manager Jurgen Klopp this season has completely deemed him a surplus of requirements.
After Lazar Markovic miraculously stayed at Liverpool last week, he has been told he won't be training at Melwood anymore. He's been dropped to train with the under 23's
A deal with Anderlect apparently broke down with Markovic because he wanted too much money...
The 24-year-old has not been named in either Liverpool's Premier League or Champions League squads this season and now according to reports, the Merseysiders are ready to accept the £20m hit they paid for the player.
Markovic has a contract with Liverpool until the end of the season but to balance off the books, they are now even ready to offload him in a free transfer this January.
The Lazar Markovic Transfer Saga:
Liverpool agree £2.9m fee with Anderlecht.
Markovic travels to Belgium to undergo a medical.
Markovic then decides he doesn't fancy the move.
Markovic returns to Liverpool.
They just can't get rid of him.
The 24-year-old in the Summer was linked with a permanent switch with his last club, Anderlecht but the deal reportedly failed to materialise because of wage issues. The Belgian club’s president indicted the 24-year-old's demand for the deal falling through, but the player insisted it was not about the money.
Thank you for making such a great effort for trying to get me back in the club. However, money was not the issue !!!!! Good luck in the future
The Serbian international has not played a competitive game for Liverpool since May 2015, a six-minute cameo at Anfield against Queens Park Rangers, but a potential free agent is now reportedly attracting interests from Italy. Serie A side Genoa and Fiorentina have reportedly shown interest in the player and sniffing a bargain deal to sign him in January to relaunch his career.
Markovic, who was once touted as one of the promising players to come out of Partizan and Benfica, certainly would be happy with the opportunity to play at the highest level again. Given the pace the player possesses, he could be useful in a comparatively slower league like Serie A.