Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Liverpool flop Lazar Markovic likely to leave Anfield in January transfer

By
Liverpool flop Lazar Markovic likely to leave Anfield in January transfer

London, Nov 4: Liverpool flop Lazar Markovic could leave the Anfield side for nothing in January as the Klopp management is ready to cut the deadwood from the squad in order to make space on their wage bill.

Markovic moved to Anfield in 2014 under Rodgers, however, since then has failed to maintain a squad role. He has managed only 19 Premier League appearances in four years, spending four loan spells in four different clubs with Fenerbahce, Sporting, Hull, Anderlecht. With spells away from Liverpool haven't helped him recapture his form, manager Jurgen Klopp this season has completely deemed him a surplus of requirements.

The 24-year-old has not been named in either Liverpool's Premier League or Champions League squads this season and now according to reports, the Merseysiders are ready to accept the £20m hit they paid for the player.

Markovic has a contract with Liverpool until the end of the season but to balance off the books, they are now even ready to offload him in a free transfer this January.

The 24-year-old in the Summer was linked with a permanent switch with his last club, Anderlecht but the deal reportedly failed to materialise because of wage issues. The Belgian club’s president indicted the 24-year-old's demand for the deal falling through, but the player insisted it was not about the money.

The Serbian international has not played a competitive game for Liverpool since May 2015, a six-minute cameo at Anfield against Queens Park Rangers, but a potential free agent is now reportedly attracting interests from Italy. Serie A side Genoa and Fiorentina have reportedly shown interest in the player and sniffing a bargain deal to sign him in January to relaunch his career.

Markovic, who was once touted as one of the promising players to come out of Partizan and Benfica, certainly would be happy with the opportunity to play at the highest level again. Given the pace the player possesses, he could be useful in a comparatively slower league like Serie A.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, November 4, 2018, 13:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue