Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool getting 'a very good player' as Grujic prepares for Anfield return

By John Skilbeck

Berlin, June 12: Liverpool have been assured Marko Grujic will return to Anfield as a more complete player following two years on loan at Hertha Berlin.

Serbia international Grujic is coming to the end of his stay at Hertha, who have confirmed he will head back to his parent club at the end of the month.

The 24-year-old former Red Star Belgrade midfielder may find there is a role for him in Jurgen Klopp's plans for next season.

Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz said: "It is 100 per cent certain that the loan agreement between us and Liverpool and the contract with Marko Grujic will end on June 30.

"It has been agreed by both clubs that he will return to Liverpool. The conclusion of this loan agreement over the past two years is very positive and it has had positive effects on everyone who has been involved.

"Liverpool will get back a player who is definitely more experienced than he has been before, because he earned very important game practice.

"And we also had profit out of this past two years with Marko. Marko is a player who is present in both penalty boxes. Just in his first year he played extraordinary. Now after the restart he is getting back into his good shape.

"He is just a very good player. So for me this loan agreement definitely made sense."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Grujic Marko (@grujicmarko) on

More MARKO GRUJIC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SFC 2 - 0 RBB
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 3:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue