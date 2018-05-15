Liverpool in pole position to land Barcelona forward Dembele

Bengaluru, May 15: Barcelona players are reportedly angry with French wonderkid Ousmane Dembele after another poor display as talk of a move to Liverpool continue to surface.
The Frenchman's future at Barcelona has been plunged further into doubt with reports from Don Balon that his team-mates have turned on him.
The Spanish outlet say members of the Catalan giants’ squad were livid with Dembele for his poor display against Levante that cost his side an invincible La Liga title.
Barcelona needed to avoid defeat in just two more games to win the La Liga as invincibles but were humbled by a much weaker Levante side by a 5-4 scoreline.
It is said they privately criticised the 20-year-old, believing he was not worth his huge price tag.
The star players at the Catalan giants are reportedly doubtful that he is a worthy replacement for Neymar, who was sold to PSG last summer with Barcelona then rushing a Dembele deal as a result of not being able to convince Liverpool to sell Philippe Coutinho.
They eventually landed the Brazilian playmaker in January who has been pretty impressive for the Blaugrana since he joined the Catalan giants.
Barcelona are interested in bringing Atletico Madrid forward Antonie Griezmann in the summer and that could make Dembele's future at the club doubtful.
Liverpool reportedly want Barcelona forward Dembele, who has struggled ever since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund last summer.
The France international could leave the club having failed to gel with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho.
Dembele had a poor outing for Barcelona as they saw their dreams of an unbeaten La Liga campaign fade with a shock 5-4 loss on Sunday night. And, Don Balon point out a move away could now happen in summer either on loan or on a permanent deal.
Liverpool appear to be in pole position to secure the arrival of the forward but Barcelona are unlikely to sell the Frenchman considering the investment they have made in him already.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was his landlord during his Dortmund days and, though the Barcelona star left his property in a mess when he left the Bundesliga, he could rescue him form his Catalonia nightmare.
