Liverpool and Inter Milan target Manchester City ace David Silva

Bengaluru, November 7: Liverpool have joined Inter Milan in the race for a sensational swoop for Manchester city playmaker David Silva according to reports in Spain.
For quite a long time now, Silva’s contract situation at the Etihad has been a problem for the club and it seems now that there is only end to it and that is the Spanish maestro leaving the club.
However, it is believed that money is not the problem for either Manchester City or the player. The World Cup winner with Spain reportedly wants a new adventure which is why he is stalling on a contract.
City boss Pep Guardiola wants to hand the Spaniard a 12-month extension, to keep him out of reach of any potential suitors who are prepared to offer Silva a lucrative long-term deal.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is admirer of Silva and believes that signing the Spanish maestro would give his side a whole new dimension.
The Merseysiders also fear losing Emre Can for nothing next summer, the German international is yet to agree a new deal at Anfield and can sign a pre-contract with an overseas club in the new year.
Italian giants Inter Milan are also keen on the City playmaker who has enjoyed a fine start to the season at the heart of the Premier League leaders scintillating brand of football this term.
Inter are second in Serie A and boss Luicano Spalletti is keen to bolster his creative options next summer if they qualify for the Champions League.
Silva joined City from Valencia in 2010, and has gone on to sweep the domestic trophy board with a Champions League medal left on his wish list. He is already a legend of the club and seeing him leave would be a sad scene for the fans.
Even at 31, Silva continues to be one of the best players in the Premier League and that too in a role much deeper than his natural position. He would certainly be a brilliant signing for whichever club he joins.