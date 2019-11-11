Liverpool interest in Sander Berge: Will it be a good deal?

Bengaluru, November 11: As per reports from The Daily Mail, Liverpool have been credited with an enormous interest in Belgian Pro League midfielder Sander Berge. The 21-year-old right now plies his trade for Genk and the Reds got to have a closer look on him during their double Champions clash against the Belgian giants.
Genk lost both home and away to the European champions 1-4 and 2-1 respectively but Jurgen Klopp has certainly been impressed with the young Norwegian midfielder and he even made his appreciation for the midfielder known to the media.
“He’s a good player. A very good player. He is certainly interesting”, Klopp said during an interview with VG at the Melwood training ground in Liverpool.
And, the player was also appreciated by the German gaffer in person after both games and he described it as a 'wonderful' moment. There have been reports in England that Liverpool could pursue a move for the Norway international who is valued at £25million by his club.
Liverpool right now have plenty of options in the middle of the park. Even though Jurgen Klopp makes most of his rotations in midfield, he has plenty of options to choose from.
Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum are the three players most often picked by the German but there is plenty of quality outside the three with the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, James Milner and Adam Lallana all present at the disposal of Klopp.
Marko Grujic, who has been on loan to Bundesliga side Hertha BSC, has been making a strong case for himself as well.
Is Adam Lallana's time up at Liverpool?
So, it might seem that Liverpool should not be in the market for yet another midfielder but there are chances that it could be time for Liverpool to finally bid a goodbye to Lallana. He is 31 now and even though he has to some extent improved on his injury records, it could be time for him at Anfield with interest from China and the USA.
James Milner is also 33 yeas of age now and even though he offers a lot with his versatility and experience, he does not have too many years left in him.
Berge is predominantly a defensive midfielder and can be an excellent cover to Fabinho. Despite the number of players Liverpool have in midfield, they do not have a natural backup for Fabinho at number six.
Lallana has been used by Klopp in that role in the games he did not opt to use Fabinho which speaks for the fact that the Reds could do with a solid backup in the role so vital for Klopp's system.
Berge is an intelligent midfielder who relies on his anticipating skills rather than his physical attributes. He loves to close down opponents and tends to break any kind of transition of the opposition. Klopp's high press system is a taylor made system for a player like Berge to thrive in.
The Norway international also boasts a big frame 6'5" and is naturally solid in the air due to the that. Just 21 years of age now and with a price tag of just £25million which is not a big deal nowadays, Berge would certainly be a quality piece of addition to the Liverpool squad who looks to be on their way to dominate England and Europe once again.