Liverpool interested in Bundesliga midfielder, a good deal?

Kolkata, September 16: If rumours in England are to be believed, Liverpool are still keen on signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.
The 23-year-old Swiss international has been linked with several top clubs in the Premier League and it is rumoured that the Reds could make a £37m move for the midfield dynamo.
The Premier League champions have not been much active in the transfer window, having only made one addition by signing Konstantinos Tsimikas from Olympiacos.
The Reds could benefit with a few more reinforcements and we weigh in the pros and cons of Zakaria in this context.
Liverpool's system of play is largely dependent on the work rate, tenacity and pressing intensity of their midfield and in order to keep up his system working, Jurgen Klopp almost never selects the same midfield trio in successive games.
Liverpool currently have as many as eight players capable of playing in the midfield three and the options are Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Geoginio Wijnaldum, Naby Kaita, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Marko Grujic.
Grujic's future at the club remains unclear and he could possibly leave on a permanent transfer. Wijnaldum is also yet to commit his future beyond the summer of 2021.
Also, the ever-dependable Milner will be 35 next summer and the Reds eventually need to look for players who could fill in for such players.
Zakaria is one of the best young midfielders around Europe right now and will only get better with age and experience. And, his tenacity makes him a player tailor-made for Klopp's high-pressing system.
Liverpool still seems to to be interested in Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara with the Spanish international having only one year remaining on his current deal at Allianz Arena.
Alcantara is indeed a truly elite midfielder who would take the Liverpool midfield to a whole new level with his vision and creativity, but Zakaria looks like a good long-term prospect for Liverpool.