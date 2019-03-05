Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool captain Henderson demands mental strength in title fight

By Opta
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson

Liverpool, March 5: Jordan Henderson has called on Liverpool to show a title-winning mentality after ceding top spot in the Premier League to Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's side were unable to break Everton down as Sunday's Merseyside derby finished goalless - the Reds' fourth draw in six league matches.

It means defending champions City are a point ahead with nine games to play in a title race that promises to go to the wire.

Another blank in front of goal led to accusations in some quarters that Liverpool are starting to buckle under the pressure being applied by Pep Guardiola's men.

Captain Henderson disputes that notion and feels his team-mates can only answer their critics on the field.

"It's no good talking about it, we have to respond on the pitch. We have a lot of games left to do that so it is down to us," he said, as quoted by the Mirror, with Burnley up next at Anfield this Sunday. "There is still a long way to go so we'll keep fighting.

"Football is a lot to do with mentality. Obviously, talent is important, and we've got that in abundance, but what we need to show most in the next nine games – and in the Champions League – is our mentality.

"We can achieve what we want to achieve. It is down to us on the pitch to show that."

Henderson added: "What was missing against Everton? Scoring. We created enough to win the game, and if we'd scored one or two goals it would have been perfect.

"Everyone would have said, 'It's a good away performance in a derby'. But when you don't score, people start analysing ­differently."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: LGN 1 - 0 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 4:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue