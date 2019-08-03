Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Liverpool boss Klopp rails against Premier League start date

By
Jurgen Klopp

London, August 3: Jurgen Klopp called for change to the Premier League calendar as a fragmented Liverpool prepare to return to competitive action.

The Reds face Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday, less than two months on from their victory over Tottenham in the UEFA Champions League final.

Sadio Mane has been given permission to miss the match after featuring for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations as recently as July 19.

Premier League Fixtures

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson also remain in doubt after spending a large portion of the close season battling for international silverware in either Egypt or Brazil, where the Copa America was held for over three weeks.

Klopp believes the demands on Premier League players have become untenable, particularly in view of the later start dates for top-flight leagues in Italy, Spain and Germany.

"This discussion, somebody has to start it," Klopp said.

"I spoke with Carlo Ancelotti - Italy has 20 teams as well and starts the season on August 24. Koulibaly played together with Sadio at the Africa Cup of Nations and has four weeks holiday. He's not even close to coming back.

"I don't know why we start so early. Next year it's Copa and the Euros and we start, I think, the same week. I don't know why.

"The Premier League is such a wonderful product that everybody will watch it anyway.

"We don't need these two weeks where nobody is playing in the whole world, only England.

"I love football, I want to play, from my point of view we can play each week, I love it, but somebody has to think of the players and obviously nobody is doing it.

"From time to time I start the discussion, and then it's like 'oh, he's looking for excuses' but we have to think about these things and nobody, especially in England, is really thinking about it."

Liverpool, who pushed City for the Premier League title until the final day last term, travelled to the United States for three pre-season matches last month and lost two and drew one.

Klopp added: "Clubs want us to go on tours. With who? I can go alone. I'm not sure that's enough. This is the situation."

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, August 3, 2019, 5:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 3, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue