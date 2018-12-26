Liverpool look to match Manchester United in new record breaking deal

Bengaluru, December 26: Liverpool are looking to match up with Manchester United on the commercial side of things as the Premier League leaders are set to renegotiate terms next season with a demand of a bumper hike of the current deal with kit-partner New Balance.
New Balance has been in charge of Liverpool kits since the 2015-16 season with the deal being worth £45m-a-year. However, with the contract set to end in 2019-20, the Reds reportedly have told the American company to increase the money by at least £30m a year to continue further.
At Premier league, Manchester United earns the highest money from the Kit deal, with the Red Devils having a contract with another product giants Adidas with a £45m-a-year contract. But as per the latest reports, Liverpool now want to match the figure if not more with New Balance and should they do not agree with the deal they may move away finding a new sponsor.
New Balance, however, is reportedly willing to negotiate terms and it is understood that talks to extend the current deal under improved terms have already got underway.
Liverpool have been on an upward curve since hiring Jurgen Klopp three seasons back, playing back to back European final in the last two seasons and certainly, it has taken huge strides in expanding their global brand.
The Red half of Merseyside recently have announced two years of record kit sales while the signings of marquee stars like Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and others have been cherry on the cake expanding the brand value of the club.
They also generated 880 million viewers across all competitions – which is the highest among any Premier League team and looking at such growth, it can be wise for New Balance to accept the terms proposed by the current Premier League leaders.