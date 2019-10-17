Football
Robertson relishing Old Trafford battle with 'excellent' compatriot McTominay

By Daniel Lewis
Andy Robertson & Scott McTominay

Liverpool, October 17: Liverpool defender Andy Robertson is relishing Sunday's battle with Scott McTominay and says his Scotland team-mate has been "excellent" for Manchester United this season.

The international colleagues will come face to face when Liverpool travel to Old Trafford in the Premier League this weekend.

McTominay has started all eight league games of a disappointing campaign for United, who are down in 12th place after winning just two of those matches.

Despite his club's on-pitch struggles, the 22-year-old has been hailed as a shining light by compatriot Robertson.

"He's been excellent all season in a United team that has had its critics. I think he's carried himself very well," Robertson said, quoted in several British newspapers.

"I'll be looking forward to facing him on Sunday. Obviously, I hope to come out on top."

While United have struggled in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full campaign, bitter rivals Liverpool are flying at the top of the table after making a perfect start.

However, the Reds are winless in their last five away league meetings with United - something Robertson is keen to put right.

"I think what makes the fixture so special is that it's historic," he said. "There have been such great battles down the years.

"And they've always had top teams who have always fought against each other for everything on the pitch.

"It's always like that. And it's genuinely a different atmosphere when you play against them. It's one game that we always look forward to.

"Since I've been a Liverpool player, we've not managed to get a result at Old Trafford. So hopefully that changes on Sunday."

Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 4:10 [IST]
