Liverpool owners slap £1 billion price tag on club after interest from top financier

London, Oct 9: Liverpool's proprietors Fenway Sports Group have slapped a £1billion selling price on the club after a top financier Amanda Staveley enquired about a conceivable deal, as per reports.
Amanda Staveley, who runs PCP Capital Partners, was earlier believed to working on the behalf of top investors to buy Newcastle United. PCP Capital Partners is a reserve with worldwide resources of more than £28bn.
Staveley also attended the match between Newcastle and Liverpool two weeks ago, which ignited the speculation more.
However, now a report from the Sunday Mirror has suggested that the lady was not there for Nescastles's sale, rather than she enquired about the possible deal for the sell of the Merseyside club.
The report also suggested that regarding the matter FSG has already held talks with the financier, however, the tremendous price tag is allegedly blocking the deal to happen.
Fenway purchased the club seven years prior for £300m from then proprietor David Moores is now looking for a noteworthy profit for their sell and are adamant of selling only at right price, which is believed to be close to £1billion.
However, just a year ago Liverpool's chairman Tom Werner clearly stated that the Merseyside club was not for sale at the moment and FSg even invested £115m on a new stand to be named after club legend Kenny Dalglish.
"I have said repeatedly this club is not for sale," Werner said in September 2016.
"I don’t know how many more times I can say it.
"We recognised this was a challenge, not just for us but our fans, and for us to compete at the highest level we needed to come up with a solution.
"We fell in love with Anfield the first time we set foot in here (in 2010)."
And if his statements are to be believed, it will hard for anyone to purchase the club at the moment.
Staveley earlier helped in a deal of Sheik Mansour's buyout of Manchester City back in 2008 and now with Liverpool on the radar of a couple of Middle East rich investors, it will be interesting to see how the current owners resist any lucrative offer that may come on the way in future.