Liverpool ready to launch unreal loan move for Ousmane Dembele

London, May 10: The season has been very successful for Liverpool. From investing in a world-class player like Mohammed Salah to being the only team to defeat Manchester City thrice in a season and even making it to the final of the UEFA Champions League.
The Red’s have now launched an unreal bid for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele for a record transfer. The Frenchman secured a club record €105mn move to Barcelona, only to be broken by Philippe Coutinho five months later, but has failed to live up to the expectation of his price tag.
Liverpool have now reportedly launched a €95mn loan move for the Frenchman. Boss Jurgen Klopp admitted his interest in the 20-year-old during a press conference on Sunday. Although Dembele arrived at Dortmund a year after Klopp left the Bundesliga outfit, the youngster had already impressed him.
And according to SFR SPORT in France, Liverpool want to loan the forward with the option to buy at a later date. When Klopp was asked about his interest in Dembele after Liverpool's defeat by Chelsea, he said: "Is he on the market? Now, I'm interested."
Dembele spent most of his time on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury early in the season. The injury kept him out for almost six months, during which Barcelona also got in Philippe Coutinho that made it difficult for him to break into the starting XI. With the rumours of Antoine Griezmann joining the Catalan outfit for the next season, it’ll get increasingly tough for Dembele to cement his position in the playing XI.
Liverpool might see this situation as an ideal opportunity to bag in the youngster at least on loan for a season, with an option to move him permanently to Anfield. However, Barcelona president Bartomeu claims Dembele will not be on the market at the end of the season.
“Dembele leaving? It’s not on the table," he told radio station RAC1.
"We’re coming to the end of the season and after that, there will be meetings. He’s an investment for the future.”
"He’s very young and we expect a lot from him. When a player comes to Barca, it’s because Valverde wants them."
Dembele has made only 15 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring a mere 3 goals according to his standards.
