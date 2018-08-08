Liverpool's Jordan Henderson gives manager Jurgen Klopp selection dilemma

Bengaluru, August 8: Jordan Henderson's superb display against Torino has reportedly made him available for Liverpool's first game against West Ham United this Sunday, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.
Henderson, who helped England to a fourth-placed finish at the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, returned to pre-season training only on Sunday and played 20 minutes in Tuesday's 3-1 pre-season win over Torino, impressing and helping Daniel Sturridge to score the third one.
Liverpool already have acquired two new names in the middle of the pitch with Fabinho and Naby Keita joining the squad this season. But with Henderson making a strong point in the last game, it would be no surprise to see him in the squad for the upcoming fixture, as per Klopp.
Standing ovation for @JHenderson as Fabinho makes way for the Liverpool captain. #LFC pic.twitter.com/uBwl5UEusD— Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) August 7, 2018
"We have to see how he reacts. But it is Hendo, so to be honest in the first session it looked like he trained for the whole three weeks," Klopp told the club's official website.
"He's experienced enough not to bring himself in difficult situations where he has to run two or three miles in two minutes.
"I have no clue what we will do at the weekend."
Earlier in the week, Klopp also suggested that despite signing two new midfielders, Henderson still has a lot to offer in the team and his game time won't be limited this season.
"Hendo is so important to us, not only as a player but also as a person and as a leader," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo.
"You need these players like Hendo and Millie to help create a special spirit in the squad, otherwise it doesn't work. There are no doubts about Hendo. I didn't need the final proof in and around the World Cup or in last season.
"He had to learn kind of a new position for him. I still remember the Burnley game when we lost 2-0 with 80 per cent possession. Hendo for sure was involved in the first goal with a press ball that he didn't win. One of the main things I was asked about after the game was: 'Can he really play as the No 6?'
"I said: 'Yes, he can and he will.' He had to learn and he had to improve and that's exactly what he did. He can still play as the eight or we could play some games with a double six, Fabinho could play the eight or whatever, that's all possible.
"If things were fixed with just one line-up and all the others were only needed when the rest are ill that would be the wrong way and we'd have no chance."
One thing that's for sure is that Liverpool will miss three centre-backs ahead of the first game with Dejan Lovren likely to sit out because of the lack of fitness and Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan because of their previous injuries.