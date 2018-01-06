Liverpool sensation Woodburn closing in on Sunderland loan

Bengaluru, January 6: English Championship side Sunderland are poised to sign Liverpool sensation Ben Woodburn on a six-month loan, according to reports.
A host of Championship clubs including Leeds United, Norwich City and Preston North End were also in line for snapping him up for the rest of the season. However, according to reports, it is Sunderland who have the upper hand over them.
Sunderland recently appointed former Wales boss Chris Coleman as their manager after his resignation from the National team following his failure to land a World Cup place for Wales.
The Championship club who just got relegated from Premier League last season is currently also in the relegation zone in the Championship and in a bid to save the sinking ship, the Welsh man reportedly targetted some reinforcement in the attacking line-up and Woodburn currently tops the list with a loan deal.
Woodburn got his senior debut for Liverpool on November 26 last season when he came on as a 92nd-minute substitute for Georginio Wijnaldum in Liverpool's 2–0 Premier League victory over Sunderland and upon doing so, the welsh international became Liverpool's third youngest debutant of all time at the age of 17 years and 42 days.
Also in September Coleman gave the attacker his international debut against Austria where he scored a stunner to open his international scoring account.
However still with such strings of strong performances, he could not land more game time under his belt at Merseyside this season as he made just one 44-minute appearance for the Reds so far. But to maintain his progress, manager Jurgen Klopp has agreed to let Woodburn leave Anfield on loan and to link up with former Wales boss Chris Coleman at the Stadium of Light.
The Reds youth product has featured 10 times for Liverpool's senior side but has only made one appearance for them this season, a Carabao Cup appearance in the 2-0 defeat to Leicester City in September.
But with Sunderland involved in a relegation battle in the Championship, a player like Woodburn who is talented as well as hungry for a game-time will surely provide Sunderland a much-needed quality in a bid to survive in the league.