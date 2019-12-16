Liverpool set to allow two youngsters to leave in January

Bengaluru, Dec. 16: Liverpool are looking to sanction loan moves for both academy youngsters Curtis Jones and Rhian Brewster during the January transfer window, according to a report in the Express.
They are two of Liverpool's most highly-rated young players but both might be given loan spells due to their limited chances to senior sides. Championship side Swansea City are interested in both players.
Good move for both Liverpool and the youngsters?
18-year-old Jones so far has enjoyed an exciting season, captaining the U23s and making his first-team debut. He made his senior appearance in the EFL Cup against Milton Keynes Dons and led the side to victory, even winning the man of the match award that evening. He also scored the winning penalty in his side's Carabao Cup victory over Arsenal in October.
Jones recently made his Premier debut against Bournemouth coming off the bench. He is now tipped to captain a probable u23 Liverpool side against Aston Villa in the cup quarter-final next week, with the first-team regulars flying out to Qatar for the Club World Cup. However, all these factors still don't purport that the young midfielder would get an ample amount of time to develop at senior level at Anfield this season.
Jones has shown good understanding and maturity whenever he has got a chance to play under Klopp. But with Liverpool already having options like Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum in the midfield it is tough for him to have a regular breakthrough into the side this term. Going out on loan would surely make him better versions of himself, which might be enough for him to make a breakthrough at Anfield in the coming years.
Compared to Jones, 19-year-old Brewster however has experienced a frustrating campaign after being starved of first-team opportunities. He has featured in two matches for Liverpool in the League Cup but is yet to net his first goal for the Merseyside club. But Klopp has already explained that Brewster is someone whose growth he is monitoring very thoroughly, with an eye to becoming a first-team regular.
However, it looks like he still is not ready for top tier football and with Liverpool lining up a move for Minamino from Salzburg, his first-team opportunities will be limited further. The U-17 World Cup winner is excelling at youth level and more senior minutes could make him a better player, hence sending him on loan too will be a sensible move.