Football Liverpool Secures Alexander Isak From Newcastle In Historic Transfer Deal Liverpool has officially signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a British record transfer fee of GBP 125 million, strengthening their squad significantly. This move concludes a lengthy transfer saga and marks a major investment in the club's future. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 2:28 [IST]

Liverpool has secured Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a record-breaking £125 million, marking the highest transfer fee in British history. The 25-year-old forward has signed a long-term contract with Liverpool, concluding a summer transfer saga. Initially, Liverpool's £110 million offer was rejected, but they succeeded in finalising the deal on deadline day to enhance their attacking options.

Isak's move to Anfield pushes Liverpool's summer spending beyond £400 million. This window also saw them break their club transfer record by acquiring Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £100 million, including up to £16 million in add-ons. The Reds have significantly strengthened their squad after winning their second Premier League title.

Earlier this week, Newcastle signed Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart and are expected to add Yoane Wissa soon. Isak's departure follows his refusal to play for Eddie Howe's team since mid-July. Last month, Isak accused Newcastle of breaking promises, while the club insisted he was not for sale. Their stance changed last week as they lowered their asking price from £150 million.

During his three years at Newcastle, Isak led them to an EFL Cup victory over Liverpool, their first major trophy since 1954-55. Since joining from Real Sociedad in August 2022, only Erling Haaland (85) and Mohamed Salah (65) have scored more Premier League goals than Isak (54). He also boasts a shot conversion rate of 23.68%, ranking third among strikers with over 80 appearances since the start of the 2022-23 season.

Last season, Isak scored 23 league goals, becoming the first Newcastle player to achieve this since Alan Shearer in the 2001-02 season. Despite his success on the field, his exit from Newcastle was marred by controversy due to his refusal to play and public statements against the club.

Liverpool's Strengthened Squad

Liverpool has made significant additions this summer with players like Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Giovanni Leoni, Giorgi Mamardashvili, and Armin Pecsi joining Arne Slot's squad. However, they missed out on signing Marc Guehi. Isak will wear the number nine shirt at Liverpool following Darwin Nunez's departure.

Speaking about his move to Liverpool through the club’s media channels, Isak expressed his excitement: "It's been a long journey to get here. But I'm super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It's something I'm proud of and I'm really looking forward to it."

Isak is eager to meet his new teammates and fans: "I'm just happy it's done and that I can get back to work. I'm looking forward to seeing my team-mates and the fans and getting back out there." He added that he aims "to win everything," highlighting his ambition at Liverpool.