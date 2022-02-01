Liverpool sign Luis Diaz: Four previous signings from the Primeira Liga and how they fared

Bengaluru,
Feb.
1:
Liverpool
have
swooped
in
to
pull
off
one
of
the
headline
deals
of
the
January
transfer
window
with
the
transfer
of
Colombian
Winger
Luis
Diaz
despite
the
25-year-old
initially
appearing
destined
for
a
move
to
Tottenham.
The Reds have completed the signing of Porto winger for a fee that could eventually rise to €45 million, making him the joint-third most expensive Premier League signing out of the Portuguese League.
However, Liverpool have not had much success signing players from the Portuguese League. Diaz is the fifth player to move directly from the Portuguese top flight to Liverpool. And last four transfers from Portugal were anything but success.
1. Raul Meireles
Following
Javier
Mascherano
departure
to
Barcelona
in
2010,
Roy
Hodgson
signed
the
Portuguese
midfielder
from
FC
Porto
in
a
£10.7million
deal.
He
initially
struggled
to
adapt
to
English
football
but
became
a
regular
under
the
next
manager
Kenny
Dalglish.
He
made
35
appearances
for
Liverpool
in
the
league
that
year,
with
an
additional
nine
across
the
Europa
League,
FA
and
League
Cups
recording
five
goals
and
six
assists.
However,
following
a
contractual
standoff
with
the
club,
he
forced
an
exit
and
eventually
Chelsea
snapped
him
up
a
year
after.
2. Joao Carlos Teixeira
Liverpool signed the Sporting Lisbon’s academy star in January 2012 for £830,000 for their reserve side who was compared to Deco. He was destined for big things at Anfield. However, he never managed to fulfil the promise and eventually left the club in 2016 making only made eight appearances in the Liverpool first team.
3. Tiago Ilori
Another Sporting youngster who signed for the Reds in 2013 despite strong interest from the likes of Monaco, Spurs, Napoli and Valencia. The £7million signing however never managed to break into the Premier League line-up and mostly spent his career on multiple loans before cementing a permanent departure to Reading for £3.75million in January 2017.
4. Lazar Markovic
Signed as a 20-year-old, the Serbian winger was full of promise and potential when Brendan Rodgers signed him in 2014. He had just come off the back of an impressive season with Benfica and was regarded as one of Europe’s brightest young talents. However, he would not live up to such a promise. After an underwhelming season with just three goals, he spent the next few years on loan at Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon, Hull City and Anderlecht before joining Fulham on a permanent deal in January 2019.