Liverpool sign Takumi Minamino from Salzburg

Bengaluru, December: Premier League leaders Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Takumi Minamino from Austrian club FC Red Bull Salzburg.
The Japan international forward will officially become a Reds player on January 1 after he finalised personal terms and passed a medical on Merseyside on Wednesday (December 19).
""It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I'm so excited that the moment has come true," Minamino told Liverpool's website.
Our newest Red 🤩🔴
Minamino has faced Liverpool twice this season while lining up for Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League group-stage encounters.
"From those games I learned this team has such a high level of technique and intensity," he added.
The 24-year-old joined Salzburg from Cerezo Osaka in January, 2015 making 199 appearances so far, scoring 64 goals.
For the Blue Samurais, he has scored 11 goals from 22 appearances after making his debut in October, 2015.
Liverpool are on top of the Premier League with 49 points from 17 games, 10 ahead of nearest rivals Leicester City.
Currently playing in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar, Liverpool will return to Premier League action on the Boxing Day when they travel to Leicester.
"To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.
"But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I'm really happy about it. I'm looking forward to it," Takumi added.
