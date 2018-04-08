Liverpool star Emre Can to decide his future this week

Bengaluru, April 8: Unsettled Liverpool star Emre Can will reportedly decide where his future lies in the next ten days. Italian media outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Germany international will either stay at Liverpool or pen a lucrative deal with Juventus after entering the final months of his Anfield contract.
The 24-year-old is yet to give any indication as to where his preference lies, despite failing to commit to new terms at Liverpool.
It’s said that Juventus have already offered him a five-year deal worth over £4million-a-year, with Max Allegri ready to make the ace a regular first-teamer.
However, Liverpool are also believed to have submitted a strong offer, with Jurgen Klopp desperate for his compatriot to stay put at Merseyside. And the transfer saga could soon be over as Can, currently out injured with a back problem, looks to resolve his future before the World Cup.
The dynamic midfielder has been a key man for the Reds this term, making 35 appearances in all competitions while scoring four goals and assisting four others.
Can’s versatility has also seen him linked with Bayern Munich, where he made his senior debut before departing for Bayer Leverkusen.
Liverpool do have another central midfielder arriving this summer in the form of RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita. But should Can go, Klopp may be tempted to dip back into the market for a more defensive-minded replacement.
The Reds have been linked with a host of players in Can's position and the biggest name among them is Napoli star Jorginho who is likely to leave the Naples club this summer.
Liverpool have a number of options in the middle of the park but Klopp is likely to move for bigger players in that department in the upcoming summer with the attack and defence more or less pretty much sorted.
