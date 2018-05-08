Liverpool target Juventus star Khedira to bolster their midfield

Bengaluru, May 8: Emre Can's imminent departure from Liverpool could see the Merseyside club land his international team-mate Sami Khedira from Juventus.
The Reds' current German midfielder looks set to leave at the end of the season when his contract runs out and the Bianconeri have been long-term admirers.
The Serie A giants have been in discussions with Can, 24, for several months, though nothing has been agreed as yet or at least not agreed so far.
However, during negotiations, Liverpool were alerted to the potential availability of Khedira.
The German joined Juventus in 2015, having won a La Liga and Champions League medal with Real Madrid.
In Italy, he has added two Serie A titles, with another imminent and recently admitted England is the only major footballing nation he is yet to triumph in.
He told Sport Bild: "I'm not thinking about my future right now, but one day I would like to win the Premier League. I only have one year left on my contract here and will be 32 next year."
Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has often accommodated his players' needs when they decide they want to leave Juventus.
Fernando Llorente, Carlos Tevez and Paul Pogba have all left in recent seasons, despite the club preferring to keep them.
Sami Khedira could be a suitable for replacement for Can and should be keen to work with his compatriot Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.
He has plenty of experience in his locker and could prove to be a vital addition to the Reds who could do with a player of Khedira's experience at top level.
The 31-year-old has won plenty of trophies during his time in Germany, Spain and Italy and he is a kind of player any manager in the world would love in his team.
The German World Cup winner is capable of playing either as a box to box midfielder or a defensive midfielder and is a hard-working player too.
Juventus, however, should not mind letting Khedira go if they can land Emre Can as the Serie A giants look forward to offload some of their older players.
Khedira is also reportedly wanted by Manchester United by his former manager at Real Madrid Jose Mourinho.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.