Liverpool target Lanzini to replace Coutinho

Bengaluru, May 16: Liverpool are eyeing a move for West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini, according to reports.
The Reds have been in the market for a new playmaker since Philippe Coutinho's club-record departure to Barcelona in January and Lanzini is believed to be a player whom they have been closely watching for a long time now.
Argentinian outlet Ole claim Lanzini, 25, is back on Jurgen Klopp's radar and a move this summer is very much likely.
Lyon star Nabil Fekir has also been strongly linked with a move to Anfield as it is believed that the Champions League finalists are determined to assemble a squad capable of challenging on all fronts which has not been the case this time out.
Liverpool desperately need more depth in midfield and attack and a versatile player like Lanzini would be a brilliant addition considering that he is capable of playing on the flanks and also as a box to box midfielder in Jurgen Klopp's system.
Lanzini would be a cheaper option compared to Nabil Fekir and also comes with Premier League experience. He has been in good form for West Ham this season having scored five goals and provided six assists for the struggling Hammers this season and could fancy a move to a bigger club.
Liverpool have grown as an attacking force since Coutinho left and there are some doubts if Lanzini could provide the quality of that standard.
Liverpool legend and TV pundit Jamie Carragher reckons Klopp needs depth in attacking midfield, however, and the Argentina World Cup hopeful would fit the bill.
Carragher told Goal.com, "You have to be concerned. I thought the squad was very good at the start of the season, but I think what it lacks is cover for the front three.
"When one of them misses out, the quality coming in is not enough.
“ Keita will add quality to the midfield, but I think we do still lack a little bit since Coutinho went in terms of that final pass.
"Defensively we’re fine in terms of numbers, but I think we need something more in the final third.”
The transfer window officially opens on May 17th but it is unlikely that Liverpool will complete any deal before their Champions League final on 26th May.
