Liverpool in the hunt for Bundesliga midfield dynamo

Bengaluru, November 3: Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona target Leon Goretzka has suffered a broken leg - but Schalke admit he could still leave the club this season.
The Germany international sustained a stress fracture in his lower leg as reports link him with a move to the Nou Camp. However, recent reports claim that it is Liverpool who are leading the chase for the German midfield dynamo having made a contact with the player’s represetatives.
Goretzka's contract expires at the end of the season and it is believed that he will leave for a big club next summer with a host of clubs after his signature.
Schalke have admitted they can no longer hold onto their star player.
The club's sporting director Christian Heidel said: "We have done everything possible. We can't do anything else.
"We are trying to convince him, also financially. We are trying to look for the best way to convince him to stay, but without putting pressure on him."
Manchester United had also expressed an interest in Goretzka, but it appears his future lies with the current La Liga leaders.
It is thought a conversation with German compatriot Marc-Andre ter Stegen sealed it for Goretzka but Liverpool are trying everything they can to change his mind.
Mundo Deportivo claims that Liverpool have already been in touch with Goretzka’s representative Jorg Neubauer, but the midfielder has also received offers from Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus.
The report also claims that the Germany international is intent on joining Barcelona and is now deciding whether to push for a move in the January transfer window.
The all-round midfielder has missed his Bundesliga side's last two games but coach Dominic Tedesco believes he can recover from his setback quickly - though not in time for Saturday's (November 4) clash against Freiburg.