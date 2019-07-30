Liverpool to make a 15m bid for La Liga winger

Bengaluru, July 30: Champions League winners Liverpool have identified Bordeaux winger Francois Kamano as a potential transfer target this summer, with the French side expecting a €15m bid for the 23-year-old, according to reports in France.
There have been concerns about Liverpool's lack of attacking depth among the fans which seems to have translated into the management.
The fears were only worsened by their limp 3-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli during pre-season and it seems that the Reds may be forced to look for reinforcements.
The trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are yet to return to first-team action after a busy summer of international action. While Jurgen Klopp has constantly insisted there will be few to no major arrivals this summer despite a host of top players across Europe being linked.
With news that Max Kruse turned down the Reds in favour of regular game time with Fenerbahce, it seems there could be space in Klopp's squad for one more attacking option to provide added depth.
The likes of Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster have deputised for Liverpool but despite a number of impressive performances, the pair are yet to convince many fans that they could be fully relied upon for a potential title challenge to a team like Manchester City.
According to reports, Klopp and Liverpool's latest target is Bordeaux's Francois Kamano.
The Guinea international managed 13 goals and four assists last season for a mid-table Bordeaux side, and it is believed that he could be available this summer as a result of Bordeaux's poor performance in Ligue 1.
The Reds are eager to finalise a €15m deal for Kamano, but they are not the only side keen in the winger.
Previously, the likes of Burnley, Crystal Palace and Monaco have expressed an interest in Kamano, whilst numerous sides in both La Liga and Serie A are believed to be pursuing a deal.
Primarily a left winger, Kamano is comfortable anywhere across the attacking line and would bring the versatility which Klopp likes to see from his players.
He would be able to cover for any one of Salah, Mane or Firmino, which could be vital to Liverpool's hopes of competing for a number of trophies next season.
However, if the 23-year-old moves to Anfield, he will know that he will not be a starter and at the age of 23, he must have a hard choice to make.